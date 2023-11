Patrick Foote of Name Explain spoke about the origin of the ampersand in English and other Latin-based languages.

The Latin word for “and” was simply et. This is still the French word for “and” too. …..Ampersand started life as the e and t of ET being mushed together into one character before becoming the symbol it is known as today. In fact in some fonts the Ampersand does still look like an ENT hybrid.