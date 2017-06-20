Prime Wardrobe, An New Amazon Service That Lets Members Try On Clothing Before Purchase

Amazon is introducing Prime Wardrobe, another convenient home-delivery service in which Prime members can order an array of clothing from Amazon Fashion, try it on at home and then only pay for the items they keep. This service is currently in beta-testing, however Prime members can sign up to be notified once it becomes live.

Whenever you’re shopping at Amazon Fashion, just look for the Prime Wardrobe logo. You can choose from over a million items from your favorite brands, featuring styles and sizes for men women and kids pick out three items or more and we’ll ship them to you for free. …Once your Prime Wardrobe box arrives at your door you have 7 days to try things on and decide what you’d like to keep.