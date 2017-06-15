Amazon Dash Wand, A Handy Voice Responsive Kitchen Scanning Device With Alexa’s Knowledge

The Amazon Dash Wand is a very handy wifi-enabled, voice-activated device that lets users easily order their groceries, do some shopping on Amazon and quickly scan refrigerator items for specific recipes/replenishment. What makes this wand different from previous versions, however is the incorporation of on-demand kitchen-related information garnered from Alexa.
Just press the button and say:
- “How many teaspoons in a tablespoon?”
- “How many calories are there in Greek yogurt?”
- “Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order.”
- “Ask Allrecipes for a shrimp recipe.”
- “Reorder double A batteries.”
- “Alexa, what are your deals?”
For a limited time, Amazon is offering $20 credit towards the wand with participating purchases on AmazonFresh to Amazon Prime members.
- This is a limited time offer.
- Offer only to Prime members who register an Amazon Dash Wand with their Amazon Prime account.
- Offer good while supplies last.
- Offer limited to one per customer and account.
- Offer may not be combined with other offers.
- The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $20.00.
- The $20 credit will be added to your customer account when you check out with an eligible item.