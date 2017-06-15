Amazon Dash Wand, A Handy Voice Responsive Kitchen Scanning Device With Alexa’s Knowledge

The Amazon Dash Wand is a very handy wifi-enabled, voice-activated device that lets users easily order their groceries, do some shopping on Amazon and quickly scan refrigerator items for specific recipes/replenishment. What makes this wand different from previous versions, however is the incorporation of on-demand kitchen-related information garnered from Alexa.

Just press the button and say: “How many teaspoons in a tablespoon?”

“How many calories are there in Greek yogurt?”

“Alexa, ask Pizza Hut to place an order.”

“Ask Allrecipes for a shrimp recipe.”

“Reorder double A batteries.”

“Alexa, what are your deals?”

For a limited time, Amazon is offering $20 credit towards the wand with participating purchases on AmazonFresh to Amazon Prime members.