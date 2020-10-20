Surreal Sculptures of an Elegant Dessert Table Gone Awry When the Sweets and Tea Set Try to Eat Other

“All Things Sweet and Painful” by Israeli artist Ronit Baranga is a wonderfully surreal sculptural exhibition in which dessert and tea sets come to life simultaneously, in a circular effort to eat each other. Like her previous work, the objects are anthropomorphized with fingers and mouths, symbolizing the human struggle with overindulgence.

The detailed sculpted and painted sweets are at the same time a thing of beauty and a sinful indulgence. Seducing and promising, they hold a hidden threat and convey a feeling of unease. We know our secret vices won’t go unpunished. We torture ourselves for the very thought of joyful, careless lust.

This exhibition runs through November 8, 2020, at the Beinart Gallery in Brunswick, Victoria, Australia.

