‘Ahsoka’ Opening Credits in the Style of ‘The A-Team’

Craven Moorhaus and Zak Koonce, the prolific team behind Auralnauts have cleverly reimagined the opening credits of the Star Wars series Ahsoka in the distinctive style of the title sequence for the classic 1980s action series The A-Team.

It’s 1986. You’re sitting eagerly in front of the television in your Max Reebo pajamas, sneaking a bowl of C3P0s because you didn’t finish your TV dinner and you’re still hungry. …Your Dad walks in and tries to change it to The A-Team, but you will not be deterred. You tell him a new show is starting and it’s all about hot ladies who kick ass. You easily win him over. It’s almost time now.energy. After Webster is over, a new Star Wars show is premiering. …