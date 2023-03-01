WeRateDogs Joins Adam Savage as He Walks His Dog

Matt Nelson of WeRateDogs accompanied Tested host Adam Savage as he walked his dog Maggie in the premiere episode of the video series WeWalkDogs. As they walked along the streets of San Francisco, Nelson asked Savage how long he’s had a dog, what it was like to share life with an animal, and how Savage would act with a robotic dog. He also asked Savage what it means to be a “maker”.

Any time you take your point of view and make something that didn’t exist, that could be a table or a chair or a government or a car, it doesn’t matter. The way we contribute to our culture and to each other is by using our point of view to say something. that’s making. …I want everyone on board. There’s no reason that you are not a maker. Coding is making. Writing is making. Cooking is making. Dog rating is making.

via Boing Boing