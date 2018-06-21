Incredibly Vivid Footage of AC/DC Playing ‘Highway to Hell’ for a Massive Argentinian Crowd in 2009

Laughing Squid

In 2009, legendary rock band AC/DC performed a three nights of shows in Buenos Aires, Argentina for the first time in the 18 years previous, playing their iconic hit “Highway to Hell” in front of tens of thousands of fans, who welcomed them back with open arms. The video captured from that show is remarkably vivid and the sound quality was so good that the album “AC/DC Live at River Plate” was released shortly afterwards. The playlist is also available to stream.

This ultimate live recording chronicles one of the largest shows from their massively successful Black Ice World Tour (where they performed to over 5 million fans in 108 cities in over 28 countries). The 19 tracks on AC/DC Live At River Plate span AC/DC’s extensive repertoire, including old and new classics like “Back In Black,” “Thunderstruck,” “You Shook Me All Night Long” and “Rock N Roll Train.”

via reddit


