A Runaway Princess Bride Turns to a Life of Hard Drinking Misadventure in Trailer for ‘Disenchantment’

In late May 2018, we wrote about the fabulous new Matt Groening animated Netflix series Disenchantment that features a rather cynical Princess and her court of jaded cohorts. The story starts off with the princess public refusal to marry, her former betrothed impaling himself upon the Iron Throne and her pressing need to flee after such a display. Along her path she gathers said cohorts and begins a life of hard drinking misadventure. The official trailer for the series premiered at San Diego Comic-Con and will available to stream as of August 17, 2018.
