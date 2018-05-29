Disenchantment, Matt Groening’s New Netflix Series About a Cynical Princess and Her Jaded Cohorts

A post shared by disenchantment (@disenchantment) on May 23, 2018 at 8:06am PDT

After countless seasons of The Simpsons on Fox, legendary cartoonist Matt Groening has created a new animated series for Netflix. The series, entitled Disenchantment features a cynical princess with a high tolerance for alcohol and her two companions, an elf and a demon, both of whom help her make decisions that aren’t always in her best interest.

The series premieres on August 17, 2018.

