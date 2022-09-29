Musician Plays 80 of the Most Iconic Piano Intros

David Bennett, a talented musician who analyzes music, performed 80 of the most iconic piano intros in recent history.

Top 80 Greatest Piano Intros

Bennett was inspired by the equally talented Dutch musician Paul Davids, who previously performed 80 of the greatest guitar intros of all time.

This video was inspired by the fantastic Paul Davids.

Here’s the video by Davids.

My take on the 80 most iconic guitar intros of all time, played through the years. All in one take, and all by heart (remembering the order was the hardest bit haha!)