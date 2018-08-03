Stop-motion animator Kevin Parry of LAIKA (The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings), who has demonstrated numerous ways one can sit on a chair, enter a room and walk, among other actions, showed 50 different hilarious ways to get into a pool.
