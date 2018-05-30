Portland, Oregon stop-motion animator Kevin Parry of LAIKA (The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings) demonstrates 50 different ways to enter a room. Parry previously showed off 50 different ways to sit in a chair and 100 different types of walks on a treadmill.
