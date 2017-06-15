Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology from around the world.

Animator Demonstrates 100 Different Types of Walks While on a Treadmill

by at on

Portland, Oregon stop-motion animator Kevin Parry of LAIKA (The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings) has created a great video where he demonstrates 100 different types of walks while on a treadmill.

100 Walks

via Blame It On The Voices


Related Laughing Squid Posts






  

Things you may not know about Laughing Squid:

- We have hosting services focusing on WordPress blogs.

- We have an online store that features a lot of cool stuff.

- Our email list provides a daily email of our blog posts.

- You can advertise with us through a sponsored blog post.

Laughing Squid is powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting, WordPress.com VIP and coffee.

Laughing Squid Privacy Policy

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.