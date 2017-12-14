Portland, Oregon stop-motion animator Kevin Parry of LAIKA (The Boxtrolls, Kubo and the Two Strings) has created an amusing new video where he demonstrates 50 different ways of sitting while on a chair. Back in June, he showed off 100 different types of walks while on a treadmill.
