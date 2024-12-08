A Tour of a 400 Year Old Gothic Mansion Built in Amsterdam and Assembled In New York City

Luxury real estate agent Erik Conover, who previously shared the narrowest apartment and smallest studio apartment in New York City, toured a gorgeous 400 year old mansion in Gramercy Park.

The almost 7,000 square foot mansion, which features six bedrooms and six baths, was constructed in Amsterdam in the 17th century and shipped over to the Upper West Side in 1845 to be reassembled. The house was owned by a wealthy Dutch family. The mansion was then moved again in 1910 when it was sold to Boston sugar magnate Joseph B. Thomas, who named the house after himself.

In 1910, it was relocated again to Gramercy Park and completed by English architect Frederick J. Sterner, becoming known as “The Joseph B. Thomas House” – named for the owner who accumulated his fortune in the sugar business.

The mansion, which was owned by Jaqueline Kennedy‘s favorite designer Oleg Cassini, has been kept in wonderful condition since his death in 2006 and is now being sold for the first time in 50 years.

Still remaining fully intact, its most recent owner was a world-famous fashion designer and humanitarian. Society’s most notable women were dressed in this amazing home and the city’s finest parties were held amongst its grandeur and provenance.

The sale is being handled by Jim St. André and the asking price for such a grand historic home on 135 East 19th Street is just under 10 million dollars, having been lowered from 12 million.