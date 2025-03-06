Teenager From India Sets Guinness World Record for the World’s Hairiest Face

Lalit Patidar, a teenager from India who has the incredibly rare condition of hypertrichosis that causes excessive hair to grow all over his body, set the Guinness World Record for the “hairiest face on a person (male)”. The record was set on February 13, 2025, in Milan, Italy on the show Lo Show dei Record.

The hairiest face on a person (male) is 201.72 hairs/cm², and was achieved by Lalit Patidar (India), as verified in Milan, Italy, on 13 February 2025. Lalit has over 95 % covering on his face and had five separate parts of his face measured to confirm this record.

Patidar says that he has no desire to have the hair removed, as he likes who he is and so do his schoolmates. He admitted, however, that there was trepidation at first.

There is not much to say to people about that. I tell them that I like how I am and I don’t want to change my look. …They were scared of me but when they started knowing me and talking to me they understood I was not so different from them, and it was just on the outside that I looked different, but I’m not different inside.