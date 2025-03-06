The Amazing Tree-Climbing Goats Who Dwell in Moroccan Argan Groves

Paleontologist Danielle Dufault of Animalogic traveled to Morocco to learn more about the legendary tree-climbing goats who live in endangered argan groves and have learned that the best fruits are always at the top.

Goats live in the trees now! And they do it for a very simple reason: they’ve found the most delicious food they’ve ever had. Relatable

Dufault also explains that these goats provide milk to the nearby farms, bring tourists to the area and help to trim back the trees. But the most important thing they do is disperse argan seeds, so new trees can grow.

Besides giving milk and looking cute on the side of the road, when they munch  on the Argan fruit, they eat the pulp and   swallow the tough nut whole. After it makes  its way through their digestive system, it gets pooped out, and the seeds get  spread around, helping the trees grow.

Lori Dorn
