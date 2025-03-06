Actor Himesh Patel Reads an Amusing Letter by Ford Madox Ford About the Many Uses for Books

British actor Himesh Patel read an amusing letter written by Ford Madox Ford about the wonderful versatility of books. Ford had been asked to write this piece by the Philadelphia Inquirer in 1929 and this was his response.

The reading took place at a Letters Live event in 2021.

Himesh Patel joined us to read at Letters Live at London’s Roundhouse in 2021.