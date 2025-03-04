Thoughtful Pregnant Stray Cat Brought Pink Flowers to a Woman’s Door Who Then Let Her Inside to Give Birth

A thoughtful pregnant stray cat named Fiddy started bringing bright pink camellia flowers to a woman named Aalishelise‘s door in hopes of coming inside to give birth to her kittens in a warm, safe place.

I cannot believe this cat is bringing us flowers. she likes to go to the garden where all the camillia bushes are. She just happens to love that smell, and that’s why she is drawn to them.

At first, Aalishelise wasn’t sure where the flowers were coming from, but when she found out, Fiddy was immediately welcomed inside to give birth. After loving homes were found for the kittens, Fiddy stayed and became part of her human’s growing family.

I think at that moment I just I’ve realized that we needed each other we decided okay let’s find these kittens their forever homes and then we moved into the house that had like eight 9 10 camelia bushes. The camellia flower symbolizes deep devotion appreciation, so it is really interesting that that’s the one she’s picked with them and she will drop them like nearby in the house or just by the front doors or something.