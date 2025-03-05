Mom Sneaks an Adorably Fuzzy Mini-Cow Into the House For ‘Moo-Cow Hugs’

Bre Boyette, a proud mom who lives on a farm, snuck an adorable highland mini-cow into the house for plenty of “moo-cow hugs”, much to her husband Cameron‘s dismay, or so she thought. It turns out that Cameron likes the company of these fuzzy bovines and their feathered friends just as much as Bre does.

Bre: Usually I sneak them in waiting for my husband to realize I brought the cow ins out again.

Cameron: I’d love to say I was surprised. All you can do, honestly is just shake your head. You’ve heard the old term pick your own battles