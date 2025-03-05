Adam Scott as Ben Wyatt Predicts the ‘Severance’ Plot Line in a 2014 Episode of ‘Parks and Recreation’

In a scene from from Parks and Recreation, an earnest Ben Wyatt (Adam Scott) suggested to his co-worker/wife Leslie Knope (Amy Poehler) that they need to put a firewall between their home life and their work life after a full blown argument.

This conversation, which took place in 2014 during the “Farmers Market” episode from the sixth season, appears to have predicted the plot line for Severance, which features Scott in the primary role.

Adam Scott accidentally manifesting Severance 11 years ago

