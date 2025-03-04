Humanoid Robot Performs Near Perfect Kung Fu Moves

The G1 humanoid robot by Unitree is so nimble that it is able to perform near perfect Kung Fu movements including roundhouse kicks and hand defense techniques with little to no effort whatsoever.

Kungfu BOT – We have continued to upgrade the Unitree G1’s algorithm, enabling it to learn and perform virtually any movement.

Other GI Robot Movements

The G1 also does a full body walk and run. It can learn and copy tasks such as sorting items, climbing uphill, downhill and sideways. And when the music is right, The G1 can also dance really well.

via Boing Boing