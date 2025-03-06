Bill Murray Talks About ‘Saturday Night Live’ While Eating Progressively Spicy Hot Wings Without Flinching

The great Bill Murray visited the Midtown Manhattan studios of the First We Feast series Hot Ones to eat progressively spicy hot wings with host Sean Evans.

Murray waxed nostalgic about his experiences on Saturday Night Live and his incredibly successful movie career afterwards while paying close attention to everything he was eating. Then Pete Davidson came along for the hottest wing. Murray remained stoic, while Davidson freaked out a bit.

Bill Murray is a pop-culture icon and Mark Twain Award-winning comedian and actor, who has entertained us for nearly five decades…Find out as the Hollywood legend takes on the wings of death and discusses his iconic roles, reflects on SNL’s 50th anniversary, and shares a dab with Pete Davidson.

