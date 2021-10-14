A Tour Inside the Narrowest Apartment in New York City

Luxury real estate agent Erik Conover (previously) took a look inside 75½ Bedford Street in the West Village of Manhattan. This three-level townhouse, known as the Millay House, is 8 feet 7 inches (2.62 m) at its widest point inside, making it the narrowest residence in the entire city. It was built in 1873 and has housed a number of famous residents including Edna St. Vincent Millay, after whom it was named.

This is a look inside the NARROWEST Apartment in New York City. After showing you the SMALLEST Micro apartment in NYC we are now giving you a tour of the narrowest apartment in New York

Since that time, many modern upgrades have been made including strategic storage areas, built-ins, and murphy beds. Despite its slender stature, there is a great deal of vertical space to compensate.

…the three-story plus finished basement 1873 Dutch-style house has been renovated with a modern touch and aesthetic still it is featuring original details of the house. This gem of a townhouse has 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, 4 wood-burning fireplaces, original exposed beams, and a fully finished lower level retreat.