Inside the Smallest Studio Apartment in New York City

Luxury real estate agent Erik Conover and rental expert Cash Jordan took a tour through the three of the smallest apartments in all of New York City. The smallest of the three comes in at just 60 square feet of living space and is 30 square feet smaller than the smallest apartment we’ve previously written about.

This $1,095/month apartment is dog-friendly (if you have a small dog), equipped with a loft, and located on St. Mark’s Place in the East Village, however, the bathroom is in the hall and the ceilings are very low.

This studio is officially the smallest apartment in ALL of New York City…with just 60 ft.² of usable living space in this micro studio apartment!

As it turns out, Jordan had lived in this exact unit in 2007. He didn’t have much space, but he was happy to live in New York City.