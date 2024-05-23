A 3D Printable Chess King That Collapses at Checkmate

Brooklyn sculptor Pygmallionaire cleverly designed a 3D printable king that collapses when checkmated during a game of chess. The piece is designed so that the sword, which reads “Fine. You win.”, is removed from the middle and surrendered to the winner in the most hilarious passive-aggressive way possible.

I designed a 3D printable king that collapses when someone loses. So once you get checkmated, you can surrender your sword to your opponent.

Fulmer also designed a 3D printable pawn that turns into a queen for those times when you reach the opposite side and need an advantage. While the designs for both pieces can be downloaded, this “Pween” is also available for purchase.

I designed a 3D printable Pawn that turns into a queen. It gets a bigger base, grows in the middle and reveals its crown. This way you can dominate when you reach the other side.