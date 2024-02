Australians Brett Stanford, Scott Gaunson, and Derek Herron of How Ridiculous travelled to the Utah Olympic Park in Park City to utilize the massive ski jump for all sorts of silly things. This included rolling 200 brightly colored soccer balls downhill towards Gaunson, who was acting as goalie.

This is Olympic ski jump soccer battle where we compete in a heap of challenges to see who comes out on top, with the grand finale being the extreme 200 soccer ball versus goalie challenge.