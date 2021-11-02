1939 Archival Footage of an Automobile Safety Device Designed to Prevent Pedestrian Injury

British Pathé archival footage from 1939 shows an interesting demonstration of an automobile safety device that would “scoop up” pedestrians if they were to be hit by that car. The scoop sits unobtrusively along the front of the vehicle and can be pulled down if needed to save the life of an errant street-crosser.

This archive footage from 1939 shows two Sheffield based engineers demonstrating a new scooping invention for the front of your car that potentially staves off injury to pedestrians if you were to hit them…

via Everlasting Blort