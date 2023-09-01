Wonderful Couple Lovingly Prepares Lavish Feasts for Their 150 Guinea Pigs

Sophie and Mark Masons Cavies are a wonderful couple who lovingly prepare lavish feasts for the 150 adorable guinea pigs who live with them. The Mason Cavies explain that they often engage in friendly competitions to see whom the guinea pigs love the best.

We have a little competition between two of us of who gets to be the best with looking after them with love and affection

They also share what goes into an “average feed” to keep their little “pigs” in the style to which they’ve become accustomed.

On an average feed we’d go through five flat letters 30 Tomatoes six cucumbers five oranges eight apples four Ponte cabbage or kale 16 red peppers four Bunches of parsley two bags of spinach and about two and a half kilos of carrots.