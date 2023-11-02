1,000 Members of a Choir in Dublin Sing ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ in Memory of Sinéad O’Connor

The 1,000 talented voices of Choir! Choir! Choir! performed a poignant cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U” in memory of the tragically late singer Sinéad O’Connor at the 3Olympia Theatre in O’Connor’s hometown of Dublin, Ireland.

1000 people at Choir! Choir! Choir! in Dublin at 3Olympia Theatre sing one for Sinéad.

The group had previously performed the song in 2016, giving a nod to the multi-talented Prince, the author of the song.

Valentine’s Day kinda sucks so last night, in anticipation, we celebrated EPIC HEARTBREAKS with the one and only Sinéad O’Connor. Props to Prince (yes, we know he wrote this amazing tune!) for not taking this video down in 7 hours and 15 days.

