Ten Minutes of Relaxing ROV Footage Featuring ‘Weird’ Deep-Sea Aquatic Animals Swimming Around

The Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute followed up with the Monterey Bay Aquarium scientists, who took turns to explain why deep-sea aquatic animals look so weird, with ten minutes of wonderfully relaxing ROV footage showing the very same “weird” creatures swimming around in their natural environments.

Enjoy 10 minutes of mesmerizing deep-sea animals filmed by MBARI’s remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) in the depths of Monterey Bay and beyond. This is a companion video for species identification to our education and conservation partner Monterey Bay Aquariums “Why Do Deep Sea Animals Look So Weird?!”