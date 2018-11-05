Laughing Squid

Ze Frank Hilariously Narrates the Voraciously Full Lifecycle of the Insatiable Damselfly and Dragonfly

In a rapacious episode from his land and sea animal focused video series True Facts, narrator Ze Frank examines the insatiable appetite of the predatory insect species Odonata, which includes both damselflies and dragonflies. This incredible voracity begins underwater as an aquatic sea nymph and continues above ground with a pressing need to reproduce and an eventual death, in one way or another.

adult Odonates may live for only a few weeks or up to a year, and with mating season approaching it’s time for fairy wings and fur. Kind of like getting ready for Burning Man but without the arguments over who’s bringing the weed and who’s bringing the Nutter Butters.



