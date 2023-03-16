Ze Frank Presents Awards for Odd Animal Behavior

As part of his ongoing True Facts series, host Ze Frank offered a series of amusing awards for incredibly odd animal behavior discovered by photographers and scientists. The categories were fascinating (jumping) others could be considered a bit repulsive (frass flinging).

Welcome to the true facts animal Awards, celebrating animals with awards.

Dr. Christopher G. Brown, Dr. Scott P Egan, Dr. Chris Barnhart, Adrian Smith, and the late Andreas Kay each provided research, footage, and/or photos for this awards ceremony.