Zachary Quinto Gives a Tour of the Remodeled NYC NoHo Loft He Shares With Partner Miles McMillan

by at on

Actor Zachary Quinto and his partner, model Miles McMillan, opened up their beautiful NoHo loft to the cameras of Architectural Digest. During the tour, Quinto and McMillan showcased their wonderful design aesthetic, their large crystal collection, unique taste in art from all over the world, McMillan’s painting talent and the parts of the apartment they had beautifully remodeled.

We started looking for apartments…this was the first place we saw and we both walked in and just felt like this is it. …the whole spirit of this apartment is about openness and flow. We didn’t do too much structural renovation here. Most of the renovation we did was was aesthetic.

Quinto McMillan Guest Room

A post shared by Miles McMillan (@milesmcmillan) on

