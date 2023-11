A Lovely Gayageum Cover of Stevie Wonder’s ‘You Are the Sunshine of My Life’

Talented musician Luna Lee performed a lovely cover of the classic Stevie Wonder song “You Are The Sunshine Of My Life” on a traditional Korean Gayageum. She let the beat play in the background while she played the vocal track on the instrument, giving the song a refreshing new take.

