A Stunning Yosemite Park Waterfall That Looks Like Cascading Molten Lava When the Sun Hits It Just Right

The Yosemite Firefall is a naturally occurring phenomenon that makes the flowing water of Horsetail Fall in Yosemite National Park appears to turn into lava as the sun sets. This mindblowing effect is due to the angle of the sun in late February when the conditions are just right. This included snow pack flow levels, sky conditions, and regulated temperature. Photographer Ed Caspersen captured this transformation in a stunning timelapse.

Photographers and visitors have captured this incredible sight throughout the years. 2019 was particularly memorable.