Dancers Meet Up With Each Other on a Spinning Platform in a Gravity-Defying Performance

Creative choreographer Yoann Bourgeois and a female dancer performed a beautifully emotive, gravity-defying pas de deux upon a spinning platform that repeatedly brought them together and separated them as the surface revolved.

This dance was also performed during the Bourgeois exhibition “Les Grandes Fantômes” at the Festival Resis de A Coruña in August 2020.

‘Les Grande Fantômes’ was one of the five video art works exhibited that work on the body, space and time as a concept of art in motion from different perspectives, but one point in common. Figures in motion that explore the universe shared between choreographic art and poetry.

Harry Styles also performed a version of this same dance for his song “As It Was”, which Bourgeois choreographed.