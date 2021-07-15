Laughing Squid

Yächtley Crëw, A Talented Tribute Band That Plays Soft Rock Covers While Wearing Yacht Captain Attire

Yächtley Crëw is a group of talented musicians in Southern California with a cleverly punny name who specializes in covering the classic “soft” rock hits of the 1970s and 1980s, known as “Yacht rock”. The group completes the image by wearing stereotypical captain attire when playing live.

Included in their set are hits by Steely Dan, Boz Scaggs, Pure Prairie League, Toto, Hall and Oates, and others often played on Sirius Yacht Rock Radio.

