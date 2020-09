Vitaly of Positive Couple, who previously built a really unique soft-sided beechwood desk that features denim on the front with incredibly intricate aluminum inlays on top, created an unusual table made of oak and shaped it like a watch. The “face” of this watch table features 68 gold watches inlaid onto the surface with epoxy.

How do wrist watches in epoxy behave? How to make a table of wood and epoxy do it yourself.