A Unique Soft-Sided Beechwood Desk With Quilted Denim on Front and Intricate Aluminum Inlays on Top

Vitaly of Positive Couple built really unique soft-sided beechwood desk that features denim on the front and an incredibly intricate aluminum inlays on top. To achieve this effect, Vitaly first cut the aluminum of various sizes and arranged them in different ways before coating the surface with epoxy resin. Once the epoxy hardened, he began working with the denim, quilting it onto the front side of the desk and onto the drawers. He then added shiny metal studs reminiscent of the rivets on blue jeans.

How to make an unusual table of epoxy resin, beechwood and aluminum with your own hands.

via The Awesomer