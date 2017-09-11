Two Cats Who Hold Guinness World Records for Height and Tail Length Live In the Same House

His owners say that Cygnus will dip his tail into things accidentally as it’s so far away from his body. ..However, Cygnus shares the spotlight with brother Arcturus, who makes up for his shorter tail with his incredible height.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter

Related Posts

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!