Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Two Cats Who Hold Guinness World Records for Height and Tail Length Live In the Same House

by at on

Two absolutely beautiful cats named Cygnus and Arcturus are the best of buddies who live in the same Michigan house with their humans and feline sibling Sirius. Both these kitties hold Guinness World Records. Cygnus, a silver Maine Coon has set the record for “Longest tail on domestic cat (living).”, while Arcturus, a stunning Savannah has set the record for “Tallest domestic cat

His owners say that Cygnus will dip his tail into things accidentally as it’s so far away from his body. ..However, Cygnus shares the spotlight with brother Arcturus, who makes up for his shorter tail with his incredible height.

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on

A post shared by Detroit (@starcats_detroit) on


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter


Related Posts

Subscribe by Email

Subscribe to Laughing Squid and receive a daily email featuring Laughing Squid blog posts.


Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!




Powered by Laughing Squid Web Hosting,
WordPress VIP and coffee.

© 1995-2017 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved.

Back to Top of Blog

Follow Laughing Squid
Facebook | Twitter | Flipboard | Feedly | RSS

Privacy Policy