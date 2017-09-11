Two Cats Who Hold Guinness World Records for Height and Tail Length Live In the Same House

Two absolutely beautiful cats named Cygnus and Arcturus are the best of buddies who live in the same Michigan house with their humans and feline sibling Sirius. Both these kitties hold Guinness World Records. Cygnus, a silver Maine Coon has set the record for “Longest tail on domestic cat (living).”, while Arcturus, a stunning Savannah has set the record for “Tallest domestic cat”
His owners say that Cygnus will dip his tail into things accidentally as it’s so far away from his body. ..However, Cygnus shares the spotlight with brother Arcturus, who makes up for his shorter tail with his incredible height.