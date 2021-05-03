World’s Longest Pedestrian Suspension Bridge Opens Up High Above the River Paiva in Arouca, Portugal

Pointe 516, the world’s longest pedestrian suspension bridge has opened up high above the River Paiva in Arouca, Portugal. The bridge stretches for an incredible 516 meters (1,693 feet) across at an elevation of 175 meters (574 feet), offering picturesque views of the valley below.

Construction of the bridge began in May 2018, cost about 1.7 million euros ($2,050,000), and was inspired by Incan designs that spanned the Andes Mountains. The local government is hoping to bring visitors to the area with this record-setting bridge.

Tickets are available for purchase through the Pointe 516 site.