Riding the World’s Longest Rideable Model Train

Train enthusiast Mike Downie of Downie Live visited the Train Mountain Railroad Museum in Chiloquin, Oregon, to ride the longest seated model train in the world. The track for this 1/8th scale miniature train is 37 miles long and uses many of the same measures used in life-sized train systems.

This 1/8 scale model railroad is the world’s longest rideable model train railroad…Now train mountain is not just a giant Loop of track it is an entire railroad complete with active switches Rail Yards Crossing signals Bridges tunnels towns and even a turntable and we are gonna ride it.