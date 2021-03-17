Unboxing the World’s First Talking Alarm Clock Radio

Mat Taylor of the gadget video channel Techmoan (previously) got his hands on a 50 year old Panasonic RC-6900, the world’s first talking alarm clock radio. Taylor took great delight in the unboxing process, examining the box and manual with great, detailed interest, before turning his attention to the clock itself. Taylor examined the clock, turning the knobs and pressing buttons until it finally talked. He then took the whole rig apart to see how it all worked.

In 1971 Panasonic Introduced the first consumer Talking Alarm Clock Radio, the RC-6900.

Let’s open it up and find out how it worked.