How Director Sam Mendes Is Presenting His Epic World War I Film ‘1917’ As One Continuous Exterior Shot

In advance of the release of the highly anticipated World War I epic 1917, director Sam Mendes along with the talented cast and crew share the incredible adventure and challenges of presenting the story of a feature-length movie in one continuous shot. Additionally, the story takes place completely outdoors, so they were completely dependent on available light and weather conditions.

This film does not take place in a series of interiors. This is endless exteriors. No location ever repeats, so you’re constantly moving through landscapes. Being such an exterior movie, we’re very dependent on the light and the weather.

The film tells the story of two British soldiers on a difficult mission that could save hundreds of lives.

At the height of the First World War, two young British soldiers, Schofield (Captain Fantastic’s George MacKay) and Blake (Game of Thrones’ Dean-Charles Chapman) are given a seemingly impossible mission. In a race against time, they must cross enemy territory and deliver a message that will stop a deadly attack on hundreds of soldiers—Blake’s own brother among them.

1917 will premiere in theaters for a limited run on December 25, 2019 and widely on January 10, 2020.