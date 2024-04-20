Guinness World Record Stone Skipper Talks About the Joy of the Sport

Wired spoke with the incredibly affable Kurt Steiner, the Guinness World Record holder for the most consecutive skips of a stone on water. Steiner explained that while it’s a very physical activity, he loves the unique sport immensely.

Kurt Steiner is record holding champion stone skipper—and a master of the physics that underpin the sport. A labor of love that’s evolved into a world-class passion.

Steiner shared his favorite place to find skimming stones, the qualities he looks for in a stone, his form for varying skips, how he relies on natural elements such as wind to guide the stones, and what it all means to him.

I think what’s not understood is how impressive it can be when it’s taken above the level of a picnic. A simple thing, through a mastery, becomes a really visual, spiritual kind of art form. [spectators murmur] It’s a way of making joy out of nothing, and that can’t be valueless.

Steiner’s World Record And Other Stone Skipping Footage

