Gorgeous Beachside Wooden Sculpture of a Woman Opening Her Heart to Visitors of Tulum, Mexico

Daniel Popper, an installation artist from Cape Town, South Africa has created “Ven a la Luz” (Come Into the Light), a stunningly detailed wooden sculpture of a beautiful, highly adorned woman whose torso sits on a Tulum, Mexico beach, seemingly opening her heart to welcome those who come to see her. This gorgeous sculpture was created for the Art With Me Tulum festival.

“Ven a la Luz” Come into Light. Built over a month with my best mates on a beach in Tulum for Art With Me Tulum.

