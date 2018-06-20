Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeous Beachside Wooden Sculpture of a Woman Opening Her Heart to Visitors of Tulum, Mexico

by at on

A post shared by Daniel Popper (@danielpopper) on

Daniel Popper, an installation artist from Cape Town, South Africa has created “Ven a la Luz” (Come Into the Light), a stunningly detailed wooden sculpture of a beautiful, highly adorned woman whose torso sits on a Tulum, Mexico beach, seemingly opening her heart to welcome those who come to see her. This gorgeous sculpture was created for the Art With Me Tulum festival.

“Ven a la Luz” Come into Light. Built over a month with my best mates on a beach in Tulum for Art With Me Tulum.

A post shared by Daniel Popper (@danielpopper) on

A post shared by Daniel Popper (@danielpopper) on

A post shared by Daniel Popper (@danielpopper) on

A post shared by Daniel Popper (@danielpopper) on

via Street Art News


Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard

Subscribe for a Daily Email of Laughing Squid Blog Posts

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP