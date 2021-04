Taiwanese carpenter Chi-Chun Yin created a wonderfully whimsical, incredibly detailed, open-sided wooden submarine that is filled with animal automata that burst into movement with the turn of a handle. Each animal inside the sub performs a specific task. For example, a frog plays guitar, a fox plays piano, an octopus chef cuts up fish and a monkey sits on the toilet. The build took six months to complete. Yin calls this piece the “Ark III”.

via The Kid Should See This