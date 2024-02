Four Women Dance Alongside Videos of Rhythmic Chickens Mimicking Their Bouncy Movements

Dancing comedian Smac McCreanor, who previously performed interpretive dances to hydraulic press videos, dances with friends to the rhythmic chickens of ilgallinaio_special.

The four women, Smac plus Ardyn Flynt, Kristi, and Malia Baker, dress like these chickens, mimicking the same bouncy yet jerky manner of the birds by popping in and out of the screen in the same random fashion.

2 minutes of dancing chicks and chickens

@smacmccreanor Too many of you suggested this song with the original video and now i cant unsee it. Perfect. @Kristi @Malia Baker @Ilgallinaio_special @Saturday Night Live ? original sound – Saturday Night Live – SNL

via Neatorama