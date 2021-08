Comedian Performs Clever Interpretive Dances That Imitate Items Being Crushed by a Hydraulic Press

Comedian Smac McCreanor quite amusingly took videos from various hydraulic press channels and performed a side-by-side interpretive dance for each of the objects being crushed. McCreanor not only matched the unique movement of each crushed item but also captured the look with clothing and accessories, some of which flew off her body when the situation required it.

via Born in Space